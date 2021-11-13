Left Menu

Blast hits Shi'ite area of Afghan capital Kabul - residents, official

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 13-11-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 18:59 IST
A magnetic bomb attached to a minivan exploded in a heavily Shi'ite area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, causing an unknown number of casualties, a Taliban official and local residents said.

The Taliban official, who declined to be named, said six people had been killed and at least seven wounded in the blast in the Dasht-e Barchi area of western Kabul.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The area is heavily populated by Shi'ite Hazaras who have been the target of repeated attacks by Islamic State militants. (Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Jan Harvey)

