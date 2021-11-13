Left Menu

One protester killed, others wounded by gunshots in Sudan - doctors committee

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-11-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 19:20 IST
One protester was killed and others wounded by live fire from security forces during demonstrations on Saturday against a military takeover in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and its twin cities, a doctors committee said.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said there were a large number of wounded with different types of injuries and that it was difficult to get them to hospitals.

