'Whale vomit' worth Rs 2 crore seized, two arrested in Nagapattinam district

Nagapattinam (TN), Nov 13 (PTI): Two kg of ambergis worth about Rs 2 crore was seized at Vedaranyam in the district on Saturday and two persons were arrested in this connection, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the police said they were maintaining vigil on Vettaikaraniruppu coast when they made the seizure and the arrest. The ambergris, a wax-like substance produced in the digestive tract of whales and commonly known as ''whale vomit'', was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. As whales are classified as endangered species in India under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, possession of ambergris is illegal. Investigation is on to find how the duo obtained the substance, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)