Left Menu

Illegal gun-manufacturing unit busted in Jharkhand, 7 held

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 13-11-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 20:24 IST
Illegal gun-manufacturing unit busted in Jharkhand, 7 held
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people -- five of them residents of Bihar’s Munger district -- were arrested here on Saturday after an illegal gun factory being run by them in a residential building was busted, a senior police officer said.

One of those arrested from the building, located in the Seven Mile area under the jurisdiction of Bishnugarh police station, is its owner, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chouthe said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of Bihar and Jharkhand police conducted raids in Hazaribag and unearthed the gun-manufacturing unit, the SP said.

He, however, refused to disclose the names of the accused.

A Lathe machine, one drilling machine, 52 semi-finished pistols, 39 semi-finished pistol butts, two motorcycles and one sharpening tool among other miscellaneous items used for manufacturing guns were also seized from the place, the SP said, adding that further raids in the area are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021