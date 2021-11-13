TN CM visits delta districts to take stock of havoc by rain, says timely action averted loss

Tamil Nadu government will pay special attention to the delta districts in ensuring a lasting solution to frequent flooding that damages crops, Chief Minister of the State M K Stalin said here on Saturday.

Also, he said timely action by his government averted major loss to life and property during this current monsoon. The Chief Minister, who took stock of the havoc caused to agriculture and horticulture crops by the rain in the delta districts, told reporters that the DMK government would safeguard the interests of the ryots. ''People would not have forgotten the deluge (of December 2015). After coming to power, we undertook measures to prevent flooding and our timely efforts averted major loss," said the Chief Minister. The State government is involved in steps aimed at preventing inundation. Already, a panel under a retired bureaucrat has been formed for flood mitigation in Greater Chennai Corporation. "My government will bestow special attention on the Delta districts and work out a permanent solution for flooding," Stalin said. Although the State received heavy rain for four days from November 6, the government launched precautionary measures like cleaning and desilting canals and key waterways besides closely monitoring the rising water levels in the reservoirs in the State, like Chembarambakkam in Chennai. "You are aware of the deluge in Chennai (in 2015). This reflected the way the AIADMK government functioned during the 10 years of its rule. Our effective management and constant monitoring of water-level in Chembarambakkam and discharging water on time averted a major catastrophe," he said. Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Cauvery delta districts to take stock of the damage caused by the rains to agriculture and horticulture crops. He commenced his assessment from Kurunjipadi Panchayat Union in Cuddalore district, interacted with the residents and inspected the areas inundated at Maruthi Nagar in Arangamangalam panchayat. He distributed rice, blankets and essentials to the affected people and also house-site pattas worth Rs 5.22 lakh to 18 Adi Dravidar families. Also, he issued orders sanctioning Rs 2.10 lakh to facilitate the 18 beneficiaries to construct greenhouses. At Adoor Agaram, Stalin stepped into a paddy field and assessed the submerged crop. He interacted with the farmers and provided a financial aid of Rs 30,000 to each of those who lost their cows in the heavy rain, according to an official release here. An assistance of Rs 16,000 was extended to farmers who lost their calves. The Chief Minister's visit is part of his efforts to personally assess the damage. He has been visiting the rain-battered places for the seventh consecutive day today.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the farmlands in Puthur village in Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai and enquired with the farmers about the damage. He inspected the agriculture and horticulture crops submerged in water and viewed the displayed photographs on the extent of the destruction.

He interacted with the people at the tsunami residential colony in Tharangampadi and Kesavanpalayam and distributed relief. The Chief Minister visited a special medical camp and enquired with the doctors there about the treatment being provided to the people. Also, he went to Karungani and Arunthavapulam areas in Nagapattinam district besides Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam, Labour Minister C V Ganesan, and MP T R Baalu were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister.

