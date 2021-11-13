Left Menu

Lawyers' protest in support of various demands in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:22 IST
The J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu (JKHCBA-J) staged a sit-in here on Saturday in support of their various demands including revocation of an order of shifting debt recovery tribunal to Chandigarh.

The protest led by JKHCBA-J president M K Bhardwaj in the district court complex, Janipur demanded creation of five benches of central administrative tribunal in the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh for the smooth functioning and shifting of CAT bench on the court premises Jammu, a spokesperson for the bar association said.

He said the other demands raised by the protesting lawyers include restoration of physical hearing of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bench, shifting of Sub-Registrar offices on court premises, establishment of Consumer Forums on the Court premises and establishment of Consumer Commission and Human Rights Commission.

Addressing the protesters, Bhardwaj urged upon the Government to immediately resolve all demands to give relief to the legal fraternity as well as civil society.

He threatened agitation if the demands were not met by the government.

