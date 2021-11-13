Left Menu

Disciplinary action will be initiated against officials involved in malpractices in DAP supply: Punjab Agriculture Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Saturday said that disciplinary action would be initiated against those officials who were allegedly involved in malpractices in Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) supply.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:26 IST
Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Saturday said that disciplinary action would be initiated against those officials who were allegedly involved in malpractices in Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) supply. In a release by the state government, Nabha said that disciplinary action has been initiated against the Agriculture Officer and Block Agriculture Officer of the Patiala district due to the negligence in the supply.

"Any laxity in duty and any product tagging with DAP supply to farmers would be dealt with heavy hands," Nabha emphasised. Nabha further pointed out that instructions have already been passed to strictly deal with these types of malpractices and cases have been registered in some districts in this regard.

He also informed that unregulated stock of DAP has been confiscated in Jalalabad in Ferozpur district and action was being taken. Nabha said that "The state needs 5.50 lakh tonnes of DAP for Rabi crops." He added that the allocation was made by Union Government which reaches through Railways.

He informed that the state has received 1.51 Lakh tonne of DAP against the demand of 2 lakh tonne. "We have received only 74,000 metric tonnes of DAP till November 13 against the demand of 2.56 lakh tonnes," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

