Transport mined materials without disturbance to villagers: HC

The Madras High Court has directed the Ariyalur unit of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to ensure that Dalmia Cements in the district transported the mined products without causing any disturbance to the nearby villagers. The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu gave a direction to this effect while passing final orders on a PIL petition from the villager Palraj, recently.

The grievance of the petitioner was that the villagers were exposed to air and noise pollution throughout day and night as a result of the mining activities conducted at a nearby place and the transportation of the mineral by the licensee by tipper lorries.

The petitioner said that he had no grievance against the operation of the mining activity in accordance with the law. The villagers were particularly disturbed at the manner in which the mineral was transported since the roads crossed through the village and the activity continued on a 24-hour basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)