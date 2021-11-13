Left Menu

Almost 100 pc workforce has received COVID-19 vaccine: DMRC

Almost 100 per cent of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) workforce has received the COVID-19 vaccine, as per the DMRC.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:40 IST
Almost 100 pc workforce has received COVID-19 vaccine: DMRC
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Almost 100 per cent of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) workforce has received the COVID-19 vaccine, as per the DMRC. Many people in the workforce have received both doses of the vaccine while some of them are in the process of getting their second dose, said DMRC. About 0.5 per cent of employees are yet to be vaccinated, primarily because of health reasons.

"This is a major achievement since many DMRC employees are engaged in public dealing and their vaccination process was accorded top priority by the management," added the company. Since May 2021, a number of vaccination camps were organised for DMRC employees and their families by the company at the metro stations, depots and construction sites. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021