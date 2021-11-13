Left Menu

2 Pakistani soldiers killed in clash with militants

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:14 IST
2 Pakistani soldiers killed in clash with militants
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed on Saturday during a clash with terrorists in the country’s restive Balochistan province.

They were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists when security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Hoshab area, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army’s media wing.

“Security forces conducted an operation in the area after getting intelligence about the presence of externally-supported terrorists in the surroundings of Turbat,'' the statement said.

On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued in which terrorists suffered heavy losses while two soldiers also lost their lives, it said.

In June, a soldier of the Frontier Corps was killed in a terror attack in Hoshab when militants bombed a water tanker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021