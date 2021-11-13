2 Pakistani soldiers killed in clash with militants

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed on Saturday during a clash with terrorists in the country’s restive Balochistan province.

They were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists when security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Hoshab area, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army’s media wing.

“Security forces conducted an operation in the area after getting intelligence about the presence of externally-supported terrorists in the surroundings of Turbat,'' the statement said.

On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued in which terrorists suffered heavy losses while two soldiers also lost their lives, it said.

In June, a soldier of the Frontier Corps was killed in a terror attack in Hoshab when militants bombed a water tanker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)