Eight from Mumbai arrested in Goa for peddling drugs

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:30 IST
Eight from Mumbai arrested in Goa for peddling drugs
Eight people hailing from Mumbai were arrested on Saturday for allegedly peddling drugs in Goa, police said.

They were held on a tip-off from Arambol village in North Goa by a Pernem police team led by Inspector Jivba Dalvi, leading to the seizure of drugs, including 88 grams of ganja, 34 grams of charas, 60 cannabis seeds and LSD blots, all cumulatively worth Rs 1.2 lakh.

''All eight are from Bhandup West in Mumbai. They were staying in a hotel here. Police personnel posed as prospective customers and busted the racket after raiding a room in a local resort,'' Dalvi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

