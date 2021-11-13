Left Menu

NCB seeks voice sample of Nawab Malik's son-in-law in drugs case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:38 IST
NCB seeks voice sample of Nawab Malik's son-in-law in drugs case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau has moved a special court here seeking permission to obtain voice samples of NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan and two others in a drugs case.

Sameer Khan, along with two others, was arrested in the case in January this year but the special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases granted him bail in September, observing that there was no strong evidence against him.

Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said new material has emerged in the case, hence the NCB filed this application.

The anti-drugs agency had earlier claimed the accused had conspired to procure and sell 194.6 kilograms of ganja (cannabis).

It had charged Khan and others for dealing with `commercial quantities of the drug, a crime that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years.

Khan, in his bail plea, had relied on reports of the forensic lab which said 11 of the 18 samples sent to it could not be detected as cannabis.

The NCB had claimed most of the drugs were seized from co-accused Karan Sejnani, who it said was involved in business transactions with Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021