Left Menu

Telangana CM KCR is unlikely to attend 29th southern zonal council meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to attend the 29th southern zonal council meeting to be held at Tirupati on Sunday, Rao said in a press conference a few days ago.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:48 IST
Telangana CM KCR is unlikely to attend 29th southern zonal council meeting
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to attend the 29th southern zonal council meeting to be held at Tirupati on Sunday, Rao said in a press conference a few days ago. Though the Chief Minister KCR has decided to stay away from the meeting, he has sent Minister of Home, Prisons, Fire Services of Telangana Mohammad Mahmood Ali in his place, added Rao.

The meeting, to be held at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, is to be chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah. The meeting is attended by chief ministers of five southern states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and Lt Governors of three union territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry and Lakshadweep. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021