Nagpur: Security guard dies after building gate falls on him

A security guard died after a gate fell on him in Vinoba Bhave Nagar area of Nagpur on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened at Samaj Bhavan and the deceased was identified as Diwakar Maundekar (63), a Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.

