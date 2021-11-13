Nagpur teen killed by girlfriend's brother, associates

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly killed by five people, including the brother of the girl he was in a relationship with, in Katol area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday and the deceased has been identified as Garv Raju Sardar, an official said.

The accused called him on the pretext of a photoshoot and then slit his throat under a railway bridge at around 4:45pm, he said, adding that all five had been arrested.

