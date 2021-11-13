Man calls Rly cops informing about bomb threat; security beefed up in Mumbai
- Country:
- India
Security was beefed up in Mumbai on Saturday after a telephone call was received by Bandra railway police station of a possible bomb attack, railway police commissioner Quiser Khalid tweeted.
He said the caller. who is staying in Dubai with his mother and is of unsound mind, was contacted and all agencies had been alerted about the situation, adding that there was no need to panic or worry.
Last week, this person had called an officer in Gandhidham in Gujarat and given similar information, Khalid said, adding that his kin had confirmed that the man had a habit of calling and giving such kind of information.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khalid
- Gandhidham
- Mumbai
- Quiser Khalid
- Dubai
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
Aryan set to walk out of Mumbai prison after officials collect his release papers
Aryan Khan expected to be released from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison around 10 am today: Jail official.
Shah Rukh Khan leaves his Mannat bungalow in Bandra for Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai ahead of son Aryan Khan's release.
Aryan Khan reaches his home Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra area after release from jail.
Aryan Khan walks out after 22 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case