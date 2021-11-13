Left Menu

PCB notice to UPSIDA to construct roads in Ghaziabad industrial areas

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-11-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 23:33 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has issued a notice to the state industrial development authority (UPSIDA) to construct roads in all six industrial areas in Ghaziabad as dust emanating from pothole-ridden ones are contributing to worsening air quality, officials said.

Almost all roads in Sahibabad Industrial Area Site- 4, Loni Road Industrial Area, Anand Industrial Area, South GT Road Industrial Area, Kavi Nagar Industrial Area and Bulandshahar Road Industrial Area of Ghaziabad are causing hazardous pollution levels, the UPPCB noted.

These roads cannot be cleaned by sweeping machine by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, Regional officer of UPPCB Utsav Sharma told PTI.

These dilapidated roads account for over 30 per cent of dust blowing into the atmosphere, Sharma said.

He added that the pollution levels have further risen due to stubble burning and the Air Quality Index reached 441 on Saturday which is even worse for asthma patients and older people.

Sprinkling water to settle dust works only for an hour or so, Sharma said, adding that the municipal corporation can carry out maintenance work but the onus is on the UPSIDA to construct the roads in industrial areas.

