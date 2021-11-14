Left Menu

Man held for snatching purse of woman in east Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 00:21 IST
Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly snatching a purse of a woman in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Deepanshu, a resident of Kondli, they said On Wednesday around 2 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a snatching incident near Kondli Pul, police said.

Police staff deployed nearby for ‘Chhat puja’ arrangement contacted the complainant, Priyanka, a resident of Mayur Vihar, they said.

They reached the spot where the complainant pointed towards a man who was standing in a canal under Kondli Pul. She said that he snatched her purse containing an ATM card and Rs 12,000, a senior police officer said.

After seeing police, the accused started swimming towards Dharamshila Hospital. But police chased him and apprehended him, he said.

The complainant said that the accused was travelling in an e-rickshaw along with her and as soon as the three-wheeler reached near Kondli Pul, the man snatched her purse and jumped into the canal, the officer said.

Police made efforts with a team of divers to recover the snatched purse but could not find it. The accused was previously arrested in a theft case, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

