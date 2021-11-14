COP26: China's top climate envoy: 'We have a deal'
China's top climate envoy said on Saturday a final deal had been struck at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow.
Speaking through a translator, Xie Zhenhua told a Reuters reporter: "We have a deal." He gave a thumbs up signal.
