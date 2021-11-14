Left Menu

Six members of criminal gang arrested in Jharkhand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 14-11-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 00:46 IST
Six members of criminal gang arrested in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of a criminal gang were arrested and Rs 23,000 in cash was seized from them during a special drive in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

The people who were arrested from near the Medininagar bus stand belong to the notorious gang led by Dabloo Singh who is absconding.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said the arrests were made based on intelligence inputs. They used to extort money from traders in the name of the gangster from the bus stand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021