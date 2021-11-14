Left Menu

60-year-old-woman killed by daughter-in-law in Jharkhand

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 14-11-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 00:55 IST
A 60-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her daughter-in-law following an altercation over some domestic issue in East Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Sari Tola Mohanpur village within the limits of Patamda police station of the district on Friday, the police said.

On returning home after collecting firewood from a nearby forest, the victim, Savitri Singh, had an altercation with the accused over some petty issue, the Officer-in-Charge of Patamda Police Station, Mukesh Yadav, said.

Singh's 35-year-old daughter-in-law then attacked her with a sharp weapon killing her on the spot, Yadav said.

Police arrested the accused woman and forwarded her to jail on Saturday. The weapon used in the killing was also seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

