Polish soldier dies in accidental shooting
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-11-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 01:28 IST
- Country:
- Poland
A Polish soldier serving on the Belarus border died in an accidental shooting involving a Polish weapon, the spokesman for Poland's security services said on Saturday.
"According to preliminary findings, there was a shot from a military service gun, as a result of which the soldier died, and no third parties were involved in the event," a statement written by the commander of the soldier's unit posted on Twitter by spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn said.
