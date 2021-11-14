Left Menu

Polish soldier dies in accidental shooting

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-11-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 01:28 IST
Polish soldier dies in accidental shooting
  • Country:
  • Poland

A Polish soldier serving on the Belarus border died in an accidental shooting involving a Polish weapon, the spokesman for Poland's security services said on Saturday.

"According to preliminary findings, there was a shot from a military service gun, as a result of which the soldier died, and no third parties were involved in the event," a statement written by the commander of the soldier's unit posted on Twitter by spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn said.

