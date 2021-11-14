Left Menu

Ukraine to speed up construction of naval base in Sea of Azov - defence minister

Ukraine said on Saturday it would speed up the construction of a naval base at the port of Berdyansk to prevent what Kyiv calls a gradual attempt by Moscow to take control of the Sea of ​​Azov that flows past Russian-annexed Crimea.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 01:54 IST
Ukraine to speed up construction of naval base in Sea of Azov - defence minister

Ukraine said on Saturday it would speed up the construction of a naval base at the port of Berdyansk to prevent what Kyiv calls a gradual attempt by Moscow to take control of the Sea of ​​Azov that flows past Russian-annexed Crimea. Ukraine's newly-appointed defence minister announced the plans after a trip to Berdyansk that followed Western warnings this week about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders and a possible attack.

Russia has dismissed as inflammatory suggestions Moscow might be weighing an attack and accused Washington of aggressive moves in the Black Sea where Ukraine and the United States held military drills on Saturday. Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said it was vital for Ukraine to strengthen its naval forces. "The corresponding instructions will be given to accelerate the construction of the naval base," Reznikov said in a statement.

Ukraine announced plans to build a base in Berdyansk in 2018 after losing its military bases on the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014 before backing separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine. Moscow has since taken de facto control of the Kerch Strait, which provides a passage from the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Azov, where two large Ukrainian ports are located - Berdyansk and Mariupol.

In his statement, Reznikov said Russia's actions in the Azov and Black Seas had sharpened security risks and created systemic threats to shipping. "Following the occupation of Crimea and parts of (eastern Ukraine), Russia is trying to de facto occupy the Sea of Azov as well," Reznikov said.

Russia has in the past denied the allegation it wants to take control of the Sea of Azov. There was no immediate reaction from Russia to the Ukrainian defence minister's comments

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021