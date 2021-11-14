Ukraine says Russia has nearly 100,000 troops near its border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday there were nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers near Ukraine's borders and that Western countries had shared information with Kyiv about active Russian troop movements.

"I hope the whole world can now clearly see who really wants peace and who is concentrating nearly 100,000 soldiers at our border," he said in a video on his website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)