Ukraine says Russia has nearly 100,000 troops near its border

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 02:41 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there are nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers near Ukraine's borders and that Western countries had shared information with Kyiv about active Russian troop movements.

"I hope the whole world can now clearly see who really wants peace and who is concentrating nearly 100,000 soldiers at our border," he said in a video of a speech on Wednesday carried on his website.

