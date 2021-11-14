Ukraine says Russia has nearly 100,000 troops near its border
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there are nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers near Ukraine's border and that Western countries had shared information about active Russian troop movements with Kyiv. "I hope the whole world can now clearly see who really wants peace and who is concentrating nearly 100,000 soldiers at our border," he said in a video of a speech on Wednesday carried on his website. The Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border have spurred fears of a possible attack.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there are nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers near Ukraine's border and that Western countries had shared information about active Russian troop movements with Kyiv.
"I hope the whole world can now clearly see who really wants peace and who is concentrating nearly 100,000 soldiers at our border," he said in a video of a speech on Wednesday carried on his website. The Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border have spurred fears of a possible attack. Moscow has dismissed such suggestions as inflammatory and complained about increasing activity in the region by the NATO transatlantic alliance.
On Nov. 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry put the number of Russian troops near Ukraine's border at 90,000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19 vaccination pace in Moscow rises by to five times since August: Mayor
U.S. Senator Sanders working to get prescription drug price provision in social spending bill
Don't blame us for Ukraine's use of Turkish drones -Turkish FM
Ukraine's minister for strategic industries submits resignation
New COVID-19 restrictions in force in Ukraine's capital amid spike in cases