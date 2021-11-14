Hackers compromise FBI's external email system - Bloomberg News

Hackers compromised the Federal Bureau of Investigation's external email system on Saturday, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-13/fbi-s-email-system-compromised-hackers-warn-of-cyber-threat?sref=SCAzRb9t. The hackers sent out tens of thousands of emails from an FBI email account warning of a possible cyberattack, the report added, citing threat-tracking organization Spamhaus Project.

The FBI is aware of fake emails originating from an FBI account, the agency said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)