1 dead, 12 injured in apparent gas explosion in Mexico City
An explosion apparently caused by an accumulation of cooking gas caused a multi-family dwelling to collapse in Mexico City on Saturday, killing one person and injuring 12. However, the citys civil defense office reported it was apparently caused by a gas leak.
An explosion apparently caused by an accumulation of cooking gas caused a multi-family dwelling to collapse in Mexico City on Saturday, killing one person and injuring 12. Rescue personnel working with trained dogs found the body in the rubble. The explosion essentially destroyed the two-story, brick-and-concrete structure.
Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum reported that five of the 12 injured had been hospitalized. Sheinbaum also confirmed the death, but did not reveal the cause of the blast. However, the city's civil defense office reported it was apparently caused by a gas leak. Cooking gas cylinders are found in most Mexican homes. The blast occurred in a low-income neighborhood known as the Colonia Pensil, on the city's north side.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Colonia Pensil
- Mexico City
- Mexican
- Claudia Sheinbaum
- civil defense office
ALSO READ
In heart of Mexico City, tourists embrace Day of the Dead celebrations
Motor racing-Perez lives the dream on home Mexico City podium
Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Mexico City to stretch F1 lead
Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Mexico City to stretch F1 lead
Motor racing-Perez fastest in final practice for home Mexico City GP