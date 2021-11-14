Left Menu

Transfer of PMAY-G's first installment to over1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura will empower people, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the transfer of the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday will give a big impetus towards empowering the people of the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 08:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the transfer of the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday will give a big impetus towards empowering the people of the state. "At 1 PM today, the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) would be given to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura. This will give a big impetus towards empowering the people of the state," PM Modi tweeted.

The first installment will be transferred at around 1 pm today via video conferencing, informed an official statement issued by the Prime Minister Office. "More than Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion, the statement said.

The statement further said that a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses will get assistance to construct a 'pucca' house in Tripura after taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of the state. Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb will also be present during the event. (ANI)

