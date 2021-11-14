Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in Maha, say police

Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde was among the 26 Naxals killed in an encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a senior police official said on Sunday. The gun battle took place on Saturday at Korchi in the Mardintola forest area of the district, located over 900 km from Mumbai, when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation, police earlier said.

The C-60 commandos, an elite wing of the police, had recovered bodies of 26 Naxals during a search after the encounter, and Teltumbde, one of the wanted to be accused in the Koregaon Bhima-Maoist links case, was suspected to be among the dead. ''Teltumbde was among the 26 dead Naxals,'' a senior state police official confirmed on Sunday. Four police personnel were also seriously injured in the action on Saturday and were taken to Nagpur by helicopter for treatment.

Gadchiroli district lies on the border of Chhattisgarh.

