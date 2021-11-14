Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says its Sudan bureau chief has been arrested
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 14-11-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 10:10 IST
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV network said on Twitter on Sunday Sudanese security forces had raided the home of its Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi, and arrested him. The network did not provide further details.
Five protesters were killed on Saturday as huge crowds defied gunfire and tear gas in Sudan's capital Khartoum and other cities to demonstrate against a military takeover, witnesses and medics said.
