Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says its Sudan bureau chief has been arrested

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 14-11-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 10:10 IST
  • Sudan

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV network said on Twitter on Sunday Sudanese security forces had raided the home of its Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi, and arrested him. The network did not provide further details.

Five protesters were killed on Saturday as huge crowds defied gunfire and tear gas in Sudan's capital Khartoum and other cities to demonstrate against a military takeover, witnesses and medics said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

