Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 112.01 crore doses

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 112.01 crores (1,12,01,03,225) doses as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 10:38 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 112.01 crore doses
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 112.01 crores (1,12,01,03,225) doses as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "More than 57.43 lakh (57,43,840) COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

According to the official data, India has achieved the administration of over 112.01 crores doses in a total of 1,14,65,001 sessions. Meanwhile, India has reported 11,271 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, whereas the active caseload of the country stands at 1,35,918 at present.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 285 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,63,530. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021