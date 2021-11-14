Islamic State claims attack on Pakistani police barracks
Islamic State militants detonated an explosive device on Saturday inside barracks of the Pakistani police in the district of Bajaur, the group said on Telegram.
A police officer and a policeman were killed, it added.
