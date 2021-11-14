China regulator proposes cyber security review for some firms planning Hong Kong IPOs
China's cyberspace regulator on Sunday published draft rules proposing that companies planning Hong Kong initial public offerings be required to apply for cyber security inspections, if they handle data that concerns national security.
The Cyberspace Administration of China released the draft rules on online data security management on Sunday.
