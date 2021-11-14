Left Menu

Odisha STF seizes 1 elephant tusk, 1 held

Updated: 14-11-2021 13:22 IST
The Special Task Force of Odisha Police has seized an elephant tusk and arrested one person on charge of indulging in illegal trading of wildlife body parts in Bargarh district, an officer said on Sunday.

On the basis of reliable information, the STF team conducted a raid with the help of Padmapur Forest Range officials under Baragarh Forest Division, near Kendubhatta, Gaisilat of Bargarh district regarding illegal possession of elephant tusk by wildlife criminals on Saturday, the officer said.

During the raid one person was apprehended, police said, adding that one elephant tusk and other incriminating materials were seized from his possession.

As the accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such elephant tusk, he has been handed over to Bargarh forest officials for necessary legal action at their end. Investigation is on, they said.

During last one year, in special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers the STF has seized 20 leopard skin, 11 elephant tusk, 2 deerskin, 6 live pangolin and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 43 wildlife criminals, they said.

