Four Indians killed as vehicles crashes into pond in southern Nepal

The kin of the deceased arrived on Sunday morning and confirmed the identities, Ghimire said.The vehicle has been lifted out of the pond using a crane, further investigation is underway, police said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-11-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 13:54 IST
Four Indians killed as vehicles crashes into pond in southern Nepal
Four Indians have died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a pond in southern Nepal's Rautahat district near the border with India, according to a media report on Sunday. The driver and the other occupants of the vehicle are suspected to have been ''under influence'', The Himalayan Times reported quoting police sources.

The deceased were all natives of Bihar, identified as Dinanath Sah (25), Arun Sah (30), Dilip Mahato (28) and Amit Mahato (27).

The driver lost control of the car on the Gaur-Chandrapur Road Section in Yamunamai Rural Municipality, swerving into a pond, Superintendent of Police, Rautahat District, Binod Ghimire told The Himalayan Times.

Security personnel tried rescue attempts, shattering the windshield but the victims were dead by then, he said. The victims were identified based on the Aadhaar Cards found on them. Rautahat Police has contacted the Indian Police.

The kin of the deceased arrived on Sunday morning and confirmed the identities, Ghimire said.

The vehicle has been lifted out of the pond using a crane, further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

