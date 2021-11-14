Left Menu

Inter-state &infrastructure issues to be discussed in Southern CM's Conclave: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said various important topics, including inter-state issues, railways and other infrastructure projects would be discussed in the Chief Ministers' Conclave, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Tirupati later in the day.

''The topics for discussion is the minor irrigation project related to Palar river, railways related issues and other infrastructure projects,'' he told reporters after paying tribute to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Children's Day.

To a query on whether other water sharing issues would be discussed, Bommai said that since most issues related to irrigation projects are pending in courts and tribunals, it may not be taken up at the conclave.

Speaking about Nehru, Bommai said that his role in building the nation after Independence was immense. ''As the first Prime Minister of India, Nehru had laid foundation for a strong nation through his five-year plan. He was the best leader. He had visited various countries to bring India into the international map,'' he said. Bommai also called upon people to work towards building the nation, ''which will be the true tribute to Pt Nehru.'' He also said that many organisations named after Nehru are working for the development and progress of the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

