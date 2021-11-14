Left Menu

UK's Queen Elizabeth to miss Cenotaph service due to back sprain

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-11-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 14:56 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend Sunday's Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph because she has sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service," the palace said in a statement.

The service would have been the queen's first in-person public engagement since she was advised to rest following a night in hospital last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

