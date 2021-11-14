MP farmer approaches police after buffalo refuses to be milked

Left Menu

A farmer from Madhya Pradeshs Bhind district went to a police station taking along his buffalo, complaining that the animal was refusing to be milked and he suspected it to be under the influence of witchcraft, an official said on Sunday.

A farmer from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district went to a police station taking along his buffalo, complaining that the animal was refusing to be milked and he suspected it to be under the influence of witchcraft, an official said on Sunday. A video showing the man seeking help from the police in Nayagaon village on Saturday over the issue surfaced on social media. ''The villager, identified as Babulal Jatav (45), submitted a complaint at Nayagaon police station on Saturday, saying his buffalo was not allowing to be milked since the past some days,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Shah told PTI. According to the complainant, some villagers told him that the animal was under the influence of witchcraft, he said. About four hours after giving the application, the farmer again reached the police station with his buffalo and sought help from the police again, he said. “I had told the police station in-charge to assist the villager with some veterinary advice. The villager again reached the police station today to thank the police, saying the buffalo allowed to be milked on Sunday morning,” Shah said.

