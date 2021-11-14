''Zindagi to bas apne dum pe jee jati hai, doosron ke kandhe par to janaze uthte hain (you live a life with strength you have, it's others who carry your lifeless body)''. Abeer Tripathi, the six-year-old son of Vipul Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Assam Rifles who was felled by insurgents, said gallantly, while standing in front of the Indian tricolour, with upturned moustache and a hat, as he played the legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, probably at a school function to celebrate India's freedom. Abeer, whose name means the brightly coloured powder that is smeared on faces and thrown in air during Holi festivity, was felled by bullets that also left dead his father, mother Anuja, and four personnel of Assam Rifles, a border guarding force, in Manipur on Saturday morning. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF), sent out a message congratulating those who were involved in the operation, but were contrite about the death of the child and her mother. While claiming responsibility for the attack, the insurgents said in a communication that their activists were not aware that the officer's wife and son were in the convoy. They pleaded that officers should not bring their families to areas declared as ''disturbed'' by the government. The guns that shattered the deceptive calm of Manipur's scenic forests in Churachandpur bordering Myanmar have fallen silent. What echoes through the verdant hills is the cry of an indomitable boy---''zindagi to bas apne dum pe jee jati hai''.

