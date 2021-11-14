Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president of Libya

The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country's presidential elections next month, Libyan media and an election official said.

Seif al-Islam submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabah, an official at the election agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)