Putin offers help to resolve crisis at Belarus and EU border

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to help resolve a migrant crisis at the border between Belarus and Poland, RIA news agency reported on Sunday citing an interview on a state TV channel.

Putin said he had spoken with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko twice since the migrant crisis began but had initially learned about it from media.

