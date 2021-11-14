Putin offers help to resolve crisis at Belarus and EU border
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 16:25 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to help resolve a migrant crisis at the border between Belarus and Poland, RIA news agency reported on Sunday citing an interview on a state TV channel.
Putin said he had spoken with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko twice since the migrant crisis began but had initially learned about it from media.
