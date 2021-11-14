Left Menu

Maha: Man wanted for cheating people with job promises held

A man accused of cheating people in Kolhapur and Aurangabad with job promises has been arrested in Thane, a police official said on Sunday.Sandeep Dadu Kamble 37, a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, was held by a Crime Branch Unit I team on night patrol from Shil Daighar area in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, said Senior Inspector Anil Deshmukh.He is wanted in cheating cases in Kolhapur and Aurangabad since 2015.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-11-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 17:09 IST
Maha: Man wanted for cheating people with job promises held
A man accused of cheating people in Kolhapur and Aurangabad with job promises has been arrested in Thane, a police official said on Sunday.

Sandeep Dadu Kamble (37), a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, was held by a Crime Branch Unit I team on night patrol from Shil Daighar area in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, said Senior Inspector Anil Deshmukh.

''He is wanted in cheating cases in Kolhapur and Aurangabad since 2015. He used to dupe people by promising them jobs in the Navy. There are cases registered against him in Laxmipuri and Juna Rajwada police stations in Kolhapur and Kannad police station in Aurangabad,'' he said.

