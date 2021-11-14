Vice President's granddaughter vows to cut down on her marriage expenditure, contribute for treatment of children with heart problems

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter Sushma, who is set to be married next month, on Sunday vowed to cut on marriage expenditure so that her grandparents and parents could contribute Rs 50 lakhs for the treatment of children from economically weaker sections ailing from heart problems. As per an official statement, she handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakhs to Hyderabad-based 'Hrudaya-Cure a Little Heart Foundation' in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh today.

Shah was the Chief Guest at the 20th anniversary of Swarna Bharati Trust. The trust was founded by Naidu in 2001 in Nellore. The trust runs a school for poor, orphaned and special-needs children and imparts self-employment training programs, especially for women and youth. Currently, it is being run by Naidu's daughter Deepa Venkat. The trust has been engaged in the empowerment of rural women and youth through vocational training, skill development amongst other things.

During the event, Shah complimented Sushma and her parents Harshvardhan and Radha for their noble gesture and the Trust for its dedication to the cause of rural people. Amit Shah also lauded Naidu for setting an example and called him 'an ideal custodian' of the Constitution.

While addressing a public gathering in Andhra Pradesh's Venkatachalam in Nellore, Shah said, "Today, as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu is setting an example as to how should an ideal custodian of Constitution be and how should duties of Vice President as mentioned in Constitution, be carried out." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)