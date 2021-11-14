World News Roundup: Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk; S. Africa's de Klerk to be cremated at private ceremony on Nov 21, no state funeral and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk

Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency. The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

S. Africa's de Klerk to be cremated at private ceremony on Nov 21, no state funeral

The funeral of South Africa's last white president, Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk, who died on Thursday aged 85, will take place on Nov. 21 in a private ceremony, his foundation said in a statement on Sunday. De Klerk, who won praise worldwide for his role in scrapping apartheid and shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993, has a complex legacy that left many grappling with conflicting emotions following his death.

Polish PM calls for 'concrete steps' from NATO amid Belarus border crisis

NATO must take "concrete steps" to resolve the migrant crisis on the Belarus border, the Polish prime minister was quoted as saying on Sunday, adding that Poland, Lithuania and Latvia may ask for consultations under Article 4 of the alliance's treaty. Under Article 4, any ally can request consultations whenever, in the opinion of any of them, their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.

Bulgarians vote in third election this year in bid to break deadlock

Bulgarians began voting on Sunday in a third parliamentary election this year, with opinion polls pointing to another inconclusive result that could hamper efforts to tackle high energy prices, a jump in COVID-19 cases and widespread corruption. Another failure to break a prolonged political impasse and forge a functioning cabinet in the European Union's poorest member state could also potentially slow plans for the country to adopt the euro by 2024.

Clashes erupt in Yemen's Hodeidah as pro-coalition forces cede ground to Houthis

Yemen's warring sides clashed south of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah late on Saturday, after Iranian-backed Houthi fighters moved into territory ceded by forces allied to a Saudi-led coalition, military sources and witnesses said. Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates had on Friday announced they were redeploying from around Yemen's main port in the west, a move which a U.N. monitoring mission and the government said they had no advance notice of.

Tunisian protesters try to march on suspended parliament

Thousands of Tunisians protesting against President Kais Saied's seizure of political power four months ago tried to march on the suspended parliament on Sunday, as hundreds of police blocked off the area. Protesters briefly clashed with police as they tried to remove barriers near the chamber and demanded that Saied restore parliament and normal democratic rule.

Ecuador prison violence leaves at least 68 dead, dozens injured

At least 68 prisoners were killed and more than two dozen injured in overnight violence at Ecuador's Penitenciaria del Litoral prison, the government said on Saturday, in what officials characterize as fights among rival gangs. The penitentiary, located in the southern city of Guayaquil, is the same prison where 119 inmates were killed in late September in the country's worst incident of prison violence in recent history.

U.N. climate agreement clinched after late drama over coal

U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming, even as coal-reliant countries lobbed last-minute objections. While the agreement won applause for keeping alive the hope of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, many of the nearly 200 national delegations wished they'd come away with more.

Argentines vote in midterm trial by fire for President Fernandez

Argentines headed to the polls on Sunday for midterm elections that will establish the power balance in Congress, with the ruling Peronist party battling to avoid damaging losses that could erase its majority in the Senate held for almost 40 years. The vote sees half the seats in the lower Chamber of Deputies up for grabs and a third in the Senate, with voters focused on rampant inflation running above 50% and high poverty levels arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK's Queen Elizabeth misses Remembrance Day service due to back sprain

Britain's Queen Elizabeth missed Sunday's Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back, extending the 95-year-old monarch's absence from public life after she was ordered to rest following a stay in hospital last month. A Buckingham Palace source said the sprain was unrelated to the unspecified ailment that caused the queen's hospital visit, calling it an "incredibly unfortunate coincidence".

