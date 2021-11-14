Left Menu

Soldier shoots self dead in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:35 IST
An Army jawan allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Naik Deepak Singh was on sentry duty at Palma camp, about eight kilometers from Rajouri town, when his colleagues heard a gunshot from his post, they said.

The officials said the soldiers found Singh with a bullet injury and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death, they said, adding preliminary investigations suggested that the soldier apparently died by suicide but the motive behind his taking the extreme step was not known yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

