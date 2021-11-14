Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:40 IST
15 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan
Fifteen IAS, seven IPS and two RAS officers have been transferred in Rajasthan, according to an order issued here.

Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal Chairman Ravi Shankar Srivastava has been transferred to Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sansthan as DG while principal secretary, Tribal Area Development Department (TAD), Shikhar Agrawal will replace Srivastava.

Samit Sharma, Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, will be the secretary of TAD department in addition to his current department.

Vikas Sitaram Bhale, Sports Secretary, has been moved to Devsthan department.

K K Pathak, Aruna Rajoria, Jitendra Kumar Upadhyay, Sudhir Kumar Sharma, Suchi Tyagi, Nirmala Meena, Rajendra Bhatt, Aradhna Saxena, Karan Singh, Pragya Kevalramani and Jasmeet Singh Sandhu are the other IAS officers who received transfer orders Saturday night.

The IPS officers who have been transferred are IG, Jail, Alok Kumar Vashistha, who will take charge as IG, Railways and Manish Agrawal-II, deputy director Rajasthan Police Academy, who will now be the Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, in Jaipur.

SP Jaipur, Rural, Shankar Dutt Sharma will be SP, CM Security.

Pratapgarh SP Adarsh Sidhu has been shifted to Bhiwara as SP while Amrita Duhan, DCP Crime Jaipur, will replace him as Pratapgarh SP.

SP Udaipur Rajiv Pachar has been shifted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jaipur while Manoj Kumar, SP CID (Crime) will now be the SP of Udaipur.

RAS officers Harjilal Atal and Naresh Kumar Malav have also been transferred.

The department of personnel issued three separate transfer orders (IAS, IPS and RAS officers) late on Saturday.

