Medical college in Basti to be named after Maharishi Vasishtha, says UP CM

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for a medical college, the UP CM said that the college will be named after Maharishi Vasishtha.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-11-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 20:19 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for a medical college, the UP CM said that the college will be named after Maharishi Vasishtha. Addressing the Brahmin community during Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan here, he said, "Last night, I had visited Basti district for laying the foundation stone of a medical college. Several people suggested various names for the college. But I said that the college should be named after Maharishi Vasishtha."

He also said, "There are leaders who are comparing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mohammad Ali Jinnah and taking their names in the same breath, stating that Jinnah and Patel together fought for the independence of India." The UP CM added, "The two leaders cannot be compared. Patel united the country by annexing different princely-ruled states while Jinnah is a divider and formed a country on the basis of religion."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

