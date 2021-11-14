Left Menu

Police recover bodies of 26 Naxals, including six women, after encounter in Maharashtra's Gyarapatti forest

Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Gadchiroli police recovered the bodies of 26 Naxalites including six women after an encounter broke out between the police's anti-Naxal C-60 unit and a group of Naxalites in Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil here, said Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal. Apart from the bodies, the police also recovered a huge cache of sophisticated weapons and ammunition, Goyal added.

"During the search, a huge cache of sophisticated weapons and ammunition was recovered. Bodies of 26 Naxals including six women were found," Goyal said in a press conference. "In the encounter, four jawans were injured. They were airlifted to a hospital in Nagpur. The condition of all of them is stable," he added.

While talking about the encounter, he said, "Naxals opened fire at our search parties in Gyarapatti area of Gadchiroli yesterday morning and our parties also retaliated. The exchange of fire started at around 6 am and continued intermittently for nine hours. Naxals were firing from AK-47, SLR, UBGL". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

