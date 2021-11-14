Left Menu

MP: Police constable arrested for abetting nursing student's suicide

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-11-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:16 IST
A police constable was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 21-year-old nursing student, who set herself on fire on Friday evening, an official said. The married constable allegedly used to harass the nursing student by expressing doubts over her character, the official said. ''Sarika (21), a nursing student of Indore, had a close relationship with police constable Jaiprakash Baghel (28), posted in Raisen, for a long time. But Baghel used to express doubt that the nursing student had a love affair with some other person,'' said Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahesh Chandra Jain.

Due to the continuous mental torture by Baghel, Sarika had set herself on fire by pouring kerosene in Chhatripura area on Friday evening and died on the spot, after which the constable was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Chhatripura police station in charge Pawan Singhal said a Whatsapp chat between the constable and the victim revealed Baghel was harassing the woman by expressing doubt on her character, and the two had an argument over this recently.

